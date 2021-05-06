Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $246.32.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V opened at $229.21 on Monday. Visa has a 1 year low of $173.82 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.45 and its 200-day moving average is $210.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,036 shares of company stock valued at $32,458,680. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.