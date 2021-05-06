Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) to “Buy”

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LSEA. B. Riley started coverage on Landsea Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Landsea Homes in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Landsea Homes stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Landsea Homes has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Landsea Homes stock. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 318,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000. Zazove Associates LLC owned about 0.69% of Landsea Homes at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

