Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Inotiv Inc. is a pharmaceutical development company. It involved in providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies. Inotiv Inc., formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems Inc., is based in WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. “

Get Inotiv alerts:

NOTV opened at $26.95 on Thursday. Inotiv has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $27.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inotiv stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inotiv (NOTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.