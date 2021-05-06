Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$67.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$69.12 million.

Shares of ACB opened at C$10.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.56. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of C$4.93 and a 52 week high of C$26.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.96.

In other news, Director Michael Singer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total transaction of C$389,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,685.66.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$7.80 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.91.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

