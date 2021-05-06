Energy Focus (EFOI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 118.08% and a negative net margin of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ EFOI opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.35.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

