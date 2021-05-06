Trevali Mining (TV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TV opened at C$0.24 on Thursday. Trevali Mining has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$232.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

TV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.23.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

