Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LADR. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,964.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,769 shares of company stock valued at $963,927 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

