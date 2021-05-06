Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Get Insmed alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.43. Insmed has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Insmed will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,809,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 21,550 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $963,069.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,962 shares of company stock worth $4,606,306. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caption Management LLC grew its position in Insmed by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,826,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Insmed by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after buying an additional 104,232 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Insmed by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Insmed by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.