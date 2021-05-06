Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) to Buy

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

HSDT has been the subject of several other research reports. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSDT opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $1.03. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,716.85% and a negative return on equity of 328.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,139,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 96,214 shares during the last quarter.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

