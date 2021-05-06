Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of U.S. Silica Call Options (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,077 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 70% compared to the average daily volume of 1,810 call options.

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $833.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.22.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLCA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth $5,030,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 4.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,348 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

