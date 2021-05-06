Royal Bank of Canada Boosts The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target to $100.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $86.32 on Monday. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $81,215.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,878.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $143,211.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,704.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,015 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 539.6% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,740,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,825,000 after buying an additional 420,751 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 588,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,931,000 after acquiring an additional 316,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,327,000 after acquiring an additional 268,932 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

