Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) PT Raised to $55.00 at BTIG Research

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.77% from the company’s current price.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Shares of EGLE opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $566.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.46. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.35 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $1,584,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,294 shares of company stock valued at $12,784,720 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.