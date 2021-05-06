Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 6,099 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 210% compared to the average volume of 1,967 call options.

NYSE YUM opened at $121.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.73 and its 200-day moving average is $106.83. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $121.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.4% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

