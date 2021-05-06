Synectics (LON:SNX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $121.69

Synectics plc (LON:SNX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.69 ($1.59) and traded as high as GBX 137.99 ($1.80). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.80), with a volume of 2,300 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 141.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 121.69. The company has a market cap of £24.47 million and a P/E ratio of -4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In other Synectics news, insider Paul Webb purchased 800 shares of Synectics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £904 ($1,181.08).

Synectics Company Profile (LON:SNX)

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

