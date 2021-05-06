Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Upgraded to Outperform at Boenning Scattergood

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Boenning Scattergood’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BWFG. Zacks Investment Research cut Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Shares of BWFG stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $227.78 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 11.08%. Analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director Todd Lampert sold 5,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $161,380.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura Waitz sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $54,718.56. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,221 shares of company stock valued at $160,886. Company insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 48,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 58,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.