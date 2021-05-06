AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 312.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on AVROBIO from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. AVROBIO has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $364.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.41.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 93.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 10.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.