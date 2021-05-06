Morgan Stanley Cuts Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $278.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $281.00 to $278.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.62.

AMGN opened at $249.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.39 and its 200-day moving average is $236.21. Amgen has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $143.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock worth $779,408 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

