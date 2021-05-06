NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.66

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.66 and traded as high as C$13.16. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$13.06, with a volume of 748,171 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$13.50 price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.66. The stock has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

