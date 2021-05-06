MAN (FRA:MAN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.26

MAN SE (FRA:MAN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €47.26 ($55.60) and traded as high as €57.00 ($67.06). MAN shares last traded at €54.90 ($64.59), with a volume of 21,808 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €47.26.

About MAN (FRA:MAN)

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two divisions, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus division manufactures commercial vehicles. This division provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

