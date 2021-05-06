Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $65.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CMCSA. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. Comcast has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $258.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.47.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after acquiring an additional 173,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Comcast by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,384 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,134,478,000 after acquiring an additional 214,483 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

