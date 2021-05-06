KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coursera currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

COUR opened at $42.01 on Monday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coursera stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

