Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the LED producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Cree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised Cree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.50.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $94.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.25. Cree has a 1-year low of $40.43 and a 1-year high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Cree’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Cree by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,844 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Cree by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in shares of Cree by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

