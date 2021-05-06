Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Shares of FTCH opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The company had revenue of $540.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Farfetch by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

