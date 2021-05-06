Obsidian Energy (OBE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$81.70 million for the quarter.

TSE OBE opened at C$1.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$143.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.18. Obsidian Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.45.

In related news, Director John Brydson bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.61 per share, with a total value of C$40,243.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$617,449.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Obsidian Energy to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

