Research Solutions (RSSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter.

Research Solutions stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32. Research Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 million, a PE ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

