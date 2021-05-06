ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 50.54% from the stock’s previous close.

ZI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.48.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $64.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $24,541,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,541,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 568,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $33,021,452.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,064,041 shares of company stock worth $164,175,448.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.