Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on AON (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,086 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,028% compared to the average daily volume of 185 put options.

AON stock opened at $254.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.46. AON has a 12 month low of $176.38 and a 12 month high of $255.65. The company has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AON will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.25%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank raised its position in AON by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in AON by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in AON by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 50,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,685,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of AON by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

