JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

SMMNY stock opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.