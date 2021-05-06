Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price target dropped by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.82% from the company’s current price.

PINC has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Premier by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Premier by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Premier by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

