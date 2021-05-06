CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

NYSE CPLG opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. CorePoint Lodging has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $582.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.94.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.65). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 58.59%. Analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

