Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLS. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Celestica has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Celestica by 13.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Celestica by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

