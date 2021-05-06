Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of BWB opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $461.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.