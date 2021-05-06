Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BAK. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Braskem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

BAK stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.36. Braskem has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Braskem had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 962.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Braskem will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAK. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Braskem by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Braskem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Braskem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Braskem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Braskem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

