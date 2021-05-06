Short Interest in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) Expands By 22.9%

Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Merida Merger Corp. I stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Merida Merger Corp. I by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 25,266 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Merida Merger Corp. I by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

