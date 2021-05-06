Sig Combibloc Group Ag (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sig Combibloc Group Ag (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 865,800 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 701,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 721.5 days.

Shares of SCBGF opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.51. Sig Combibloc Group has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sig Combibloc Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

