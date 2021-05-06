Short Interest in Medifirst Solutions, Inc (OTCMKTS:MFST) Expands By 23.0%

Medifirst Solutions, Inc (OTCMKTS:MFST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,400 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 201,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,253,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Medifirst Solutions stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Medifirst Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Medifirst Solutions Company Profile

Medifirst Solutions, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on developing products within the healthcare market for consumer and professional applications. It develops a hand-held mobile laser system, The Time Machine Series lasers to treat temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pains, stiffness, minor arthritis pain, muscle spasms, temporary increase in local blood circulation, and temporary relaxation of muscles.

