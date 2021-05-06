Piper Sandler Weighs in on The Carlyle Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Carlyle Group in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.29.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of -72.36 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 27,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 52,194 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,273.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 422,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 391,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $107,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,137,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,226,363 shares of company stock worth $115,703,069 over the last three months.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

