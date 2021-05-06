International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 228 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) has been given a GBX 228 ($2.98) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 221.53 ($2.89).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 203.30 ($2.66) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 204.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 167.31.

In other International Consolidated Airlines Group news, insider Heather Ann McSharry bought 55,000 shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

