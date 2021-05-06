Bank of America Begins Coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday. They issued an underweight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Get Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares alerts:

Shares of ACHL stock opened at $15.89 on Monday. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.