Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Acies Acquisition in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAC opened at $9.96 on Monday. Acies Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,500,000.

About Acies Acquisition

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

