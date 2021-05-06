Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Acies Acquisition in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ ACAC opened at $9.96 on Monday. Acies Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.
About Acies Acquisition
Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.
