Rosenblatt Securities Increases Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Price Target to $56.00

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 11.42% from the company’s previous close.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

AIMC stock opened at $63.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.07. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,691,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth $32,786,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 920,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,027,000 after acquiring an additional 565,432 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,024,000 after acquiring an additional 458,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,108,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,142,000 after acquiring an additional 448,991 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.