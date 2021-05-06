Rosenblatt Securities Increases Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Price Target to $56.00

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 11.42% from the company’s previous close.
AIMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.
AIMC stock opened at $63.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.07. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.
In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,691,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth $32,786,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 920,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,027,000 after acquiring an additional 565,432 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,024,000 after acquiring an additional 458,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,108,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,142,000 after acquiring an additional 448,991 shares in the last quarter.
Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).
Further Reading: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.