Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 91.71% and a negative net margin of 69.75%. The company had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. On average, analysts expect Marrone Bio Innovations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $294.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Aegis lifted their target price on Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

