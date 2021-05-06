Kelly Services (KELYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, analysts expect Kelly Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $26.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37.

A number of brokerages have commented on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In related news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,937.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

