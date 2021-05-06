DermTech (DMTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect DermTech to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. On average, analysts expect DermTech to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DMTK stock opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. DermTech has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,431 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $121,647.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,442,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,514 shares of company stock worth $4,255,511 in the last 90 days. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DMTK. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on DermTech in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DermTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

