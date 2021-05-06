$715.77 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to announce $715.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $713.21 million and the highest is $718.60 million. Cadence Design Systems reported sales of $638.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $126.89 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $79.05 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.11 and a 200 day moving average of $129.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $126,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,081 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,361,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,009,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 440,124 shares of company stock worth $60,808,229. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

