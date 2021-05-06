Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freshpet in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year.

FRPT has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $174.00 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a one year low of $68.07 and a one year high of $186.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,581.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,737,000 after buying an additional 208,750 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,930,000 after buying an additional 112,891 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,578,000 after buying an additional 132,674 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 514,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,091,000 after buying an additional 54,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 470,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,868,000 after buying an additional 140,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,438.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,780,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,353. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

