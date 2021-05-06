Morgan Stanley Increases Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $149.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $149.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.80.

OSK stock opened at $130.13 on Monday. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $130.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,531. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

