Jefferies Financial Group Raises L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $250.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $226.21.

Shares of LHX opened at $217.68 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $217.99. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.39 and a 200-day moving average of $190.09.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

