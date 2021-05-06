Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Upgraded to “Buy” by China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. China Renaissance Securities currently has $3,000.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $1,477.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen restated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,473.33.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,314.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,323.30 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,196.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,926.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.