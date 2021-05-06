1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.47.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $41.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a PE ratio of -22.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.74. 1Life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.60 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $337,608.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $375,523.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,805.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 199,187 shares of company stock worth $8,874,003.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $171,545,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,557,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,630 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $69,947,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,742,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,695,000 after buying an additional 1,019,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $28,574,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

